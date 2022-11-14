PorchFest 2022, expected to be the largest in the local event's history since it began in 2018, brought many to the historic downtown neighborhoods of Brunswick on Sunday afternoon. Organizers planned for 60 bands and performers on at least 50 porches. Food trucks and other vendors also set up for the crowds that flocked to the area for music and fun.
PorchFest 2022 brings big crowd to downtown Brunswick
THE BRUNSWICK NEWS
