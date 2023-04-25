Organizers of a homeless shelter that opened in a vacant Brunswick church building over the weekend after The Well closed have until 3 p.m. today to get the building up to code and permitted for use.
The Rev. Dr. Leonard Small, pastor of Litway Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah and Resurrection House Ministries, were given the deadline by Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones after the two spoke civilly Monday afternoon outside the vacant church building at 1803 G St.
Surrounded by other pastors, his lawyer and about 20 homeless people, Small told Jones and code enforcement officers that he had a valid lease agreement with the owner of the vacant church, the Rev. Zack Lyde, to use the building. Small said it is the church’s right to help homeless people who he said need a place to find shelter after The Well was closed by the city on Friday.
The Brunswick City Commission voted Wednesday to impose a 65-day closure on The Well after it became a target of the ire of some residents and business owners following five violent incidents police have attributed to homeless individuals since Feb. 27.
Small said the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act protects his right to use the church through his ministry and allows him to open the church to homeless people seeking shelter.
“We’re going to help them eat,” Small told Jones. “We’re going to help them wash and maybe go to the bathroom inside instead of in someone’s backyard.”
Small said it is his duty as a Christian and a pastor to help people in their time of need. He also said it is in the city’s best interest to provide shelter for people who don’t have it.
“It is much more desirable to have them someplace rather than to have them wandering,” Small said. “It is less reasonable to put them out.”
Jones said the issue was with how the building is being used and what the city ordinances say about needing the proper inspection and permitting.
Jones first said the options were to allow inspectors inside to sign off on the building and approve it for occupancy or to vacate the building and allow code enforcement to post it as uninhabitable. Jones said he is a Christian too and that he respects what Small is trying to do.
“Unfortunately today I am the enforcer of the city’s ordinances, which would include loitering and camping,” Jones said.
City police were called to the corner of G and Gordon streets overnight Saturday in response to a report of homeless people gathering in the building. The caller said there was suspicious activity near a work truck and that people were visibly using the restroom outside in plain view of others, according to daily police call logs.
Small said the water had been turned on in the building but that the power was currently off. He said it could be turned back on with payment of a bill.
Small and Lyde refused to let the code enforcement officers inside and Small said he was ready to be arrested if need be. He also asked for a grace period to get the building where it needs to be so the church can be opened to provide shelter to the homeless.
He also asked if he could build a large tent in the parking lot to at least provide a roof for people without shelter.
“I’m asking for the love and regard and a small bit of security we can give them at the hour of their need, and to do anything else would be less than Christian,” Small said. “I’m not trying to be recalcitrant, but the city of Brunswick is being neglectful of its first charge, which is the safety of its citizens.”
Jones and code enforcement officers convened privately for about half an hour before granting Small 24 hours to get the building in shape and to get permits for its occupancy.
“At three o’clock (Tuesday), we’re going to come back and if all the city requirements are not met, we are going to clear the building and we are going to post it,” Jones advised Small.
Small said he planned to work hard to meet the deadline and added that he appreciated Jones’ civility in their interactions. Small also implored Jones to tell the “city fathers” that something more needs to be done to protect Brunswick’s vulnerable citizens.
The shelter at the church on G Street was opened because Small said he, Lyde and others were forced to do so after the city closed The Well.
The City Commission passed a new ordinance Wednesday requiring homeless shelters, day shelters or service providers to get a conditional use permit approved by the commission. Those permits must be reviewed by the city’s Planning and Appeals Commission first and are subject to a public hearing. The ordinance lays out other restrictions on camping and loitering at shelters.
At a city commission meeting earlier in April, Mayor Cosby Johnson said the police department was taking a zero-tolerance policy toward enforcing the city’s ordinances.