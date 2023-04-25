Shelter.jpg
The Rev. Dr. Leonard Small, left, talks to Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones, second from left, during a meeting between Small and other organizers of an impromptu homeless shelter they opened at 1803 G Street in Brunswick after The Well closed on Friday.

 Michael Hall/The Brunswick News

Organizers of a homeless shelter that opened in a vacant Brunswick church building over the weekend after The Well closed have until 3 p.m. today to get the building up to code and permitted for use.

The Rev. Dr. Leonard Small, pastor of Litway Missionary Baptist Church in Savannah and Resurrection House Ministries, were given the deadline by Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones after the two spoke civilly Monday afternoon outside the vacant church building at 1803 G St.

