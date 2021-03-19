A diverse mix of local artists will be featured on first Fridays at Port City Park beginning in April.
The park, part of the old Bijou Theatre complex on Newcastle Street in downtown Brunswick, features a combination of commercial businesses, along with an open space surrounded by a privacy fence for outdoor public and private events, said local businessman Brad Piazza.
“Port City Partners plus The Art House, alongside other like-minded community partners and stakeholders, are invested in the revitalization of historic downtown Brunswick,” Piazza said. “With the opening of Port City Park on April’s First Friday, we saw an opportunity to showcase our local artists and highlight the power that art has to bring a community together.”
The goal is to have a platform for artists with diverse perspectives, ages and ideas to show their work.
“We have had illustrators, painters, ink and sketch artists, as well as photographers, muralists and specialty woodworkers,” he said. “This is a group exhibition. Each artist will present their vision of the prompt: ‘a rising tide lifts all ships.’”
People showing up to the display will have an opportunity to vote on their favorite display, with the winner announced at 7 p.m.
“We have been thrilled with the engagement that the call to artists has received,” Piazza said. “Artists of all talents and backgrounds have expressed an interest to showcase their work.”
Each participating artist will have a six square foot area for his or her display. There will be other activities held at the park.
“The pop-up art exhibition is just one of the many exciting concepts that Port City Partners is excited to share with our community, from First Fridays to beyond,” he said.