Statistics show African Americans are twice as likely to die from COVID-19, but they are among the most reluctant to get vaccinated once it becomes available.
Brunswick Mayor Cornell Harvey is not among them.
“When it becomes available, yes,” he said. “Someone has to stand up and lead by example. I don’t want this to happen to any more people.”
Harvey, who is Black, has lost relatives to COVID-19. He is aware of national polls that show around half of all African Americans will not get a COVID-19 vaccine even if it’s deemed safe and effective.
Harvey said he is not surprised at the reluctance or refusal to get vaccinated by so many in the Black community.
Most African Americans are aware of the devastating impact the disease is having in their communities, but they are reluctant or unwilling to get a vaccine that health experts believe is safe and 95 percent effective.
“A lot of African Americans don’t trust the government because of what has happened in the past,” he said.
Harvey said there has never been any hesitation on his part about getting the vaccine when it’s his turn. He hopes his example will encourage others to get inoculated as soon as they are eligible, including those in the African American community.
Harvey has championed wearing a mask since last spring as the pandemic spread into the state and he will encourage others to get the shot. But he has no plans to mount a public campaign about the vaccine targeting any particular segment of the city. Still, Harvey said he hopes Black residents in the city get the vaccine because of the impact it has had on their lives.
“It’s an individual, personal decision we have to make,” he said. “They should be the first people in line.”