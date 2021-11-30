Polls open today in Brunswick mayoral runoff
Today is the day to cast a vote for the city of Brunswick’s next mayor.
The runoff election features Cosby Johnson and Ivan Figueroa, who earned the most votes among eight candidates in the Nov. 2 general election. The winner will replace outgoing Mayor Cornell Harvey, who reached the term limit of two terms this year.
When the early voting polls closed Wednesday, 561 total votes had been cast. Of those, 473 were cast in person and 88 by absentee ballot. The city has nearly 8,900 registered voters.
Three polling places will be open for city residents to vote: College Place United Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave.; Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd. and Urbana-Perry Parks, 801 I St. Polls close at 7 p.m. To find more information on voting, visit glynncounty.org/elections.