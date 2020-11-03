The Glynn County Board of Elections’ office on Gloucester Street was abuzz with activity Monday.
Elections workers processed absentee ballots, checked outgoing voting equipment and prepared for Tuesday’s election while a consistent flow of voters entered the office to inquire about the big day and employees with the county’s Public Works Department loaded up voting equipment.
Massive turnout during the last three weeks of early voting has elections officials bracing for large crowds today, but not much was different for long-time public works employee Garry Council.
Council, who’s been working for the county Public Works Department 30-plus years, has been loading elections equipment since the days of paper ballots.
“They were in little silver suitcases,” Council recalled of earlier days while packing away the black canvas cases and 70-pound power supplies into the back of a box truck.
While the final numbers weren’t complete, some 34,730 registered voters cast a ballot in-person during the three-week early voting period. Nearly 10,000 more submitted mail-in ballots by the end of last week for a nearly 56 percent turnout before the polls even opened on Election Day.
During the 2016 election, 18,539 people voted early while 1,622 cast a ballot by mail. Another 14,356 voted on Election Day and 66 cast provisional ballots for a total of 34,583 votes in the entire election.
“You can’t pay for this kind of interest,” said Patricia Featherstone, a member of the board of elections. “No amount of marketing (will do it).”
The next task of the board, once the 2020 general election is squared away, will be to figure out how to keep the flame burning in off years.
“You just don’t want it to go dark,” she said.
All polling places will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Individuals can find their proper place to vote by visiting www.mvp.sos.ga.gov or by calling 912-554-7060.