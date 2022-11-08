Polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a general election that will determine the next governor and members of Congress, as well as local races, other state offices and the fate of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum.

Locally there are two contested seats for Glynn County Commission, plus a Glynn County Board of Education seat and a Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission seat. In addition, four candidates are vying for a seat on the Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation Commission.

More from this section