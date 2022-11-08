Polls will be open today from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for a general election that will determine the next governor and members of Congress, as well as local races, other state offices and the fate of a Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax referendum.
Locally there are two contested seats for Glynn County Commission, plus a Glynn County Board of Education seat and a Brunswick-Glynn Joint Water and Sewer Commission seat. In addition, four candidates are vying for a seat on the Satilla River Soil and Water Conservation Commission.
Here are the addresses of all the polling places in Glynn County:
• Sterling Elementary, 200 McKenzie Road, Brunswick
• Brookman Community Building, 11 Calvin Way, Brunswick
• Centerpointe Church, 573 Palisade Drive, Brunswick
• Blythe Island Baptist Church, 170 Cut Off Road, Brunswick
• Christian Renewal Church, 6530 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island
• St. William Catholic Church, 2300 Frederica Road, St. Simons Island
• St. Simons First Baptist Church, 729 Ocean Blvd., St. Simons Island
• Jekyll Island Presbyterian Church, 475 Riverview Drive, Jekyll Island
• Sterling Church of God, 6679 New Jesup Hwy.
• Southeast Baptist Association, 2220 Perry Lane Road, Brunswick.
• Golden Isles College & Career Academy, 4404 Glynco Pky.
• C.B. Greer Elementary, 695 Harry Driggers Blvd., Brunswick
• Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick
• Northside Baptist Church, 935 Chapel Crossing Road, Brunswick.
• The Chapel, 114 Harris Farm Road, Brunswick.
• College Place Methodist Church, 3890 Altama Ave., Brunswick.
• Howard Coffin Park, 1430 Lanier Blvd., Brunswick.
• Bethel-Evangel Community Church, 801 I St., Brunswick.
• Selden Park, 100 Genoa Martin Drive, Brunswick.