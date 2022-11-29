Polls busy for runoff early voting

Polling places throughout Georgia reported strong early voting turnouts Monday for the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.

Christian Redden, assistant supervisor for the Glynn County Board of Elections & Registration, said all three early voting polling places were reporting lines throughout the day.

Firefighters at Glynn County Fire-Rescue’s Station No. 6 marked the first day of a new ambulance’s service life with an age-old tradition.

More and more, people seek to do business with local companies where they can have more personal interactions and build relationships rather than an impersonal big-box store. Frederica Pharmacy is a new locally owned community pharmacy on St. Simons Island, and serves Sea Island and Brunswic…