Polls busy for runoff early voting

Polling places throughout Georgia reported strong early voting turnouts Monday for the U.S. Senate runoff between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker.
Christian Redden, assistant supervisor for the Glynn County Board of Elections & Registration, said all three early voting polling places were reporting lines throughout the day.
By late afternoon, Ballard still had a line extending outside the building.
“They’re still just getting steadily slammed,” she said. “This might break a one-day record for any election.”
Once Golden Isles voters got to the voting machines, it was not a long, thought-provoking process. The runoff between Warnock and Walker is the only race on the ballot, which helped move voters in and out of polling places quickly.
Redden said it took longer for a person to check in than it took to cast a vote.
The longest waits in line were 20 to 30 minutes, she said.
As of a little after 5 p.m., Redden said 2,668 people had cast votes “and they are still going strong.”
At that time, Redden said 954 cast votes at Ballard, 921 at St. Simons and 793 at the Board of Elections office.
By comparison, 1,554 people had cast ballots the first day of early voting in the November general election.
At 6:30 p.m. Redden said there were no waits at any of the three polling places.
It may take several days to determine if it is worth keeping the polls open an additional two hours — to 7 p.m.
Redden said 320 votes were cast after 5 p.m., but she said she has to talk with polling place workers to determine how many people were already in line at 5 p.m., the time polls usually close for early voting.
There were no reported problems or glitches, she said.
Polls are open from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday.
Early votes can be cast at the main Board of Elections office, 1815 Gloucester St., Brunswick; the Ballard Community Building, 30 Nimitz Drive, Brunswick; or the St. Simons Island Fire Station No. 2, 1929 Demere Road.
Polls for the runoff election on Dec. 6 are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.