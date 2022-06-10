State elections officials list public schools as among their top preferences for polling places.
But local elections officials don’t agree. They don’t feel comfortable with thousands of strangers on school property while classes are in session.
Glynn County only has two polling places in public schools — Sterling Elementary and C.B. Greer.
Christina Redden, assistant supervisor for the Glynn County Board of Elections and Registration, said the reason polling places are at the schools is because there are few public buildings in the areas where they are located.
There are strict rules for where polling places can be located. They cannot be in commercial buildings. They have to be large enough, have parking and be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
There are plenty of churches being used as polling places instead of the schools in Glynn County, but Redden said the ones approached so far have refused. Churches or other public buildings such as VFW halls or American Legions that are used as polling places across the state are financially compensated.
Elections officials recently approached Glynn County School Board members to see if they would be willing to close public schools on Election Day, but Redden said they were told it would be too difficult to schedule another day off for students in an already busy schedule.
“It is absolutely a priority to get out of Glynn County schools,” she said. “We are seeking organizations that have handicap access.”
The churches that have agreed to rent their buildings as polling places have not had any problems or complaints, she said.
“To the churches who participated, it has been a positive experience,” Redden said. “Security is a priority. We have a security plan in place.”