While candidates for public office continue to adapt to campaigning during a pandemic, political party leadership is facing similar challenges.
Social distancing, state-mandated caps on in-person gatherings and sanitation preclude the traditional get-togethers that were a staple of the Glynn County Republican Party calendar. Glynn County Democrats chairwoman Julie Jordan, however, said her party is making the best of the situation.
“We’re actually reaching more people virtually than we would at in-person meetings,” said Julie Jordan, chairwoman of the Glynn County Democrats.
Jordan is also one of seven delegates to the Democratic National Convention from the First Congressional District and 118 from the state as a whole. Much of the convention was held virtually, especially delegate meetings. Georgia’s delegation met daily at breakfast, she said, during which they talked about important topics ahead of the day’s virtual caucus conferences.
“A big one right now is voting rights. Is everyone going to be able to vote safely, either by mail or in-person because of the pandemic?” Jordan said.
Being able to discuss issues like these from home was a more responsible means of doing so during the COVID-19 pandemic, she said, but what she noted in particular was that it allows many thousands to hear these conversation who would normally not be privy.
“I really think it’s actually opened it up more, access has been a whole lot better,” Jordan said. “I look forward to being able to meet in-person again, but we need to keep the health and safety of citizens at the forefront of this.”
Virginia Hall, local Republican party chairwoman, said she’s looking forward to the day the party can go back to parties, rallies and other large gatherings.
“We want to meet in-person, meet face to face, we want to get to know people,” Hall said. “We’re social people and we like getting together.”
Even when gatherings are possible, Hall said the party will still need to take into account its members who are more vulnerable to the highly contagious, flu-like respiratory disease.
“We have an elderly population that don’t feel comfortable getting out right now,” Hall said. “I think the Republicans feel like people can use their common sense and make their own decisions about what makes them feel safe.”
For the foreseeable future, health professionals recommend wearing a face covering in public, practicing regular hand washing, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding crowded places and isolating from others if feeling sick.