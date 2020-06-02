While the state gradually lifts restrictions imposed to stop the spread of COVID-19, political campaigns continue to shift toward virtual gatherings and social media.
“I’m out on the (F.J. Torras) Causeway waving (signs),” said Mike Haugen, a Republican candidate for the district 2 post on the Glynn County Commission. “We can’t have conversations and things like I was anticipating being able to do.”
Some businesses are allowed to reopen under strict conditions, but an executive order issued by Gov. Brian Kemp requires people who are unrelated or not from the same household to keep six feet apart and bans gatherings of more than 10 people unless they are distanced.
The rule places a hurdle many consider insurmountable to events like debates and political rallies.
“Before the virus, I had things set up to where I was going to do that,” Haugen said. “But social distancing was such that you could only (talk to the media), or go to social media.”
There’s little evidence that campaigns will return to their pre-COVID roots anytime soon, Haugen said. At least not before next month’s primary election, in which he will face fellow district 2 Republican candidate and former at-large county commissioner Cap Fendig.
“I don’t think anybody who’s ever been a candidate has faced the issues we face now,” Haugen said.
Like most candidates, he continues to adapt to virtual campaigning.
To Regina Johnson, Democratic candidate for the Glynn County Board of Education’s open at-large seat, it’s a learning experience.
“For Regina, there has been a digital learning curve on these various platforms,” she said.
While she isn’t facing anyone in the primary, she will contend with incumbent Republican Jerry Mancil in the general election. She’s not taking the summer and early fall months for granted. She’s using the time instead to prepare for the November election.
Learning how to effectively use social media has been more a lateral change for her, Johnson said, and one she’s had plenty of help with.
“I wouldn’t say it’s more difficult (than traditional campaigning),” Johnson said. “It’s an age of discovery. It’s unusual. It’s a new process of reaching voters.”
The learning process has been educational in more ways than one, she said, offering an insight into virtual learning for schools as well.
“(I’m) a teacher by profession and nature, so I look at it as an opportunity for growth,” Johnson said.
Julian Smith, Democratic candidate for the county commission’s district 2 seat, said it’s not much different from his perspective.
He ran for the same seat in 2016 and an at-large seat on the commission in 2018. As a Democrat, he wasn’t able to participate in Republican events leading to the primaries and said he didn’t get invited to some debates during the lead-up to the general elections.
“Campaigns have not been very exciting in terms of the public showing up, the public asking good questions and so on,” Smith said. “The people in Glynn County just don’t seem to be particularly involved or interested in what their county commission is doing.”
As such, he hasn’t had problems adhering to the state mandates on social distancing and gatherings.
Most see it as a necessity.
Haugen summed it up as many have.
“Better safe than sorry,” Haugen said.