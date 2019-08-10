A man who was driving the wrong way on U.S. Highway 341 died when his pickup truck collided with a car shortly after midnight Thursday, according to Glynn County Police.
The man was driving a Chevrolet Silverado south in the northbound lane of U.S. 341 near Zuta Branch Road in western Glynn County when he collided with a woman driving a Saturn Aura XE, police said. The woman was flown by helicopter to UF Health hospital in Jacksonville for treatment, police said. The man was transported by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Police continue to investigate the crash and have not released the names of either driver.