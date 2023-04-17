People who walked the beach at the Cedar Street access Saturday morning had a slightly longer walk because they had to go around a 7-foot-alligator.

Glynn County police and public works responded to the sand where officer Kevin Jones got a noose around the alligator’s neck and gained control over it with the added muscle of two other officers. As the alligator tired and lost its ability to flee or fight, the officers were left holding the rope briefly because nobody had any tape.

