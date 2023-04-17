People who walked the beach at the Cedar Street access Saturday morning had a slightly longer walk because they had to go around a 7-foot-alligator.
Glynn County police and public works responded to the sand where officer Kevin Jones got a noose around the alligator’s neck and gained control over it with the added muscle of two other officers. As the alligator tired and lost its ability to flee or fight, the officers were left holding the rope briefly because nobody had any tape.
Joe and Paula Benoit, who had witnessed the snaring of the gator from their condo, supplied a roll of tape. Jones straddled the alligator’s neck and held its snout closed while officer J. Belew circled it with tape.
As a third officer held the snout down with his foot, Jones bound the alligator’s feet up and behind it.
Jones said he had gone to class on immobilizing moving alligators just a few weeks earlier.
“We were really impressed by the humane way they handled it,’’ said Joe Benoit, who lives near Orono, Maine.
Glynn County Commissioner Cap Fendig said alligators tend to move around in the spring.