People who walked the beach at the Cedar Street access Saturday had a to take a short detour to avoid a 7-foot-alligator who was enjoying a spring break morning in the sun.
Police wrangle gator at St. Simons Island beach
- THE BRUNSWICK NEWS
-
-
- Comments
Glynn County police and public works responded to the sand where officer Kevin Jones got a noose around the alligator's neck and gained control of it with the added muscle of two other officers. As the alligator tired and lost its ability to flee or fight, the officers were left holding the rope briefly because nobody had any tape.
More from this section
People who walked the beach at the Cedar Street access Saturday had a to take a short detour to avoid a 7-foot-alligator who was enjoying a spring break morning in the sun.
A fire at sunrise Saturday in or near a production building at Pinova sent up a black cloud of smoke that stretched over St. Simons Sound and the southern tip of the island before firefighters knocked it down.
St. Mark’s Towers will set the table next week for its first formal Tea at the Towers fundraising event.
A Brunswick woman is the new female state record holder after catching one of the heaviest vermilion snapper in state history.
It’s a veritable zoo at the Dunbar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant on St. Simons Island.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Little Zooks brings new look to Newcastle
- Another alleged homeless attack irks downtown business owner
- Man sentenced after guilty plea in deadly hunting incident
- Brunswick woman sets new state vermilion snapper record
- Hand in Hand tiny homes nearly ready for occupants
- DDA approves grants for new downtown restaurant
- Georgia attorney seeks $67 million in damages over Jan. 6 committee investigation
- Bullying incident days prior to Lehrkamp abuse reported at same house
- Arcade among best pinball locations in the world
- Dispatchers answer the call to serve
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.