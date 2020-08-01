A woman was shot and wounded in the predawn hours Saturday in the Glynn Market Place shopping plaza at 5711 Altama Ave., according to a post on the Glynn County Police Department's Facebook page. The woman was flown by helicopter to a hospital for treatment, police said.
Police discovered the wounded woman after responding to a call of shots fired in the plaza at around 2:27 a.m.
County police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation are investigating the shooting jointly, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call county police at 912-554-7802 or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.