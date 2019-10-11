A 21-year-old woman was was shot in the leg while walking home Wednesday night when gunfire erupted in the area of L and Johnston streets, according to Brunswick Police.
The woman was able to duck inside L Street Liquors to take cover after being shot during the 7:15 p.m. incident, Brunswick Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said. An employee of the liquor store then drove the woman to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where she was treated for a non-life threatening wound, Thorpe said.
Police responding to the shooting found several vehicles in the vicinity damaged by gunfire, a report said.
Police also recovered “several shell casings and projectiles at the scene,” the report said.
The woman told police she had just left the Abbott Andrews Terrance housing development and was walking along L Street when she heard gunfire.
“She said the next she knew, she was shot in the shin,” Thorpe said. “She ran into the liquor store, and the girl there drove her to the hospital. She said doesn’t know anything about who shot her or why.”
Police are investigating.