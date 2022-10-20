A grown woman ended up in jail Monday after police say she meddled in an off-campus dispute among Glynn Academy high school students, then drove dangerously close to officers as she drove away.

The 35-year-old woman later returned to the scene of the 3:35 p.m. fracas, at which point county schools police arrested her on numerous charges that included aggravated assault, reckless driving and willful obstruction of law enforcement, county school police Lt. Ashley Williams said.

