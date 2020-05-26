Police: Woman dies in crash on Blythe Island Highway

A woman killed in a crash before 1 p.m. Tuesday on Blythe Island Highway when her car slid into oncoming traffic and struck a pickup truck, according to Glynn County Police.

Michelle Zamora, 58, died in the 12:48 p.m. crash, police said.

The woman was driving a white Mercury Marquis southbound near Tidewater Estates Drive when she lost control and slid sideways into oncoming traffic, striking a northbound blue Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by 75-year-old Walton Dean, police said.

No further information is available.

