A woman died early Friday morning after being struck by two vehicles at the intersection of Altama Avenue and the Altama Connector, Glynn County Police said.

Catherine Berrie, 55, died at the scene, police said.

Berrie was a pedestrian at the intersection when she was struck by a vehicle turning into the southbound lane of Altama Avenue from Glynn Marsh Drive at around 5:30 a.m., police said. A second southbound vehicle on Altama Avenue then struck Berrie, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles remained on scene for police to arrive. The incident is under investigation and no further details were presently available.

