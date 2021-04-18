Glynn County Police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation arrested a Brunswick woman early Sunday morning in connection with the shoot death Saturday morning of a 17-year-old Brunswick teen, according to county police Capt. Jeremiah Bergquist.
Bria-Marie Nicole Register, 28, was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 5:59 a.m. on a charge of felony murder, jail records show. She is accused of killing Javier Cordova, whom police found around 2:15 a.m. Saturday lying beside Cypress Mill Road and Golden Isles Parkway with a gunshot wound.
Cordova was transferred via county ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health Systems’ Brunswick hospital, where efforts to save Cordova were unsuccessful.
Police were responding to a report of gunfire in the area when they found Cordova lying unresponsive with what appeared initially to be a head laceration. It was then discovered that Cordova also had a gunshot wound in the upper torso.
County police and GBI agents worked throughout the day and night in making the arrest, Bergquist said. No further details were unavailable, but a statement from the GBI is expected later Sunday, Bergquist said.