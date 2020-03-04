A Glynn County man was taking in the late night air on Feb. 25 when he was bushwhacked by gunmen outside his Merritt Circle residence, according to a Glynn County police report.
The News reported briefly on the shooting last week, but the full police report was not released until Monday.
The violent encounter left the man lying on his front lawn with two gunshot wounds — one in the arm and another in the abdomen, according to the report.
When officer Justin Floyd arrived moments after the 11:14 p.m. shooting, several people were standing over the wounded man, the report said.
They told Floyd the shooter was among four men who had just driven away in a black car, the report said.
Floyd immediately went to the victim’s aid, applying pressure to the abdomen wound and requesting someone in the crowd fetch “a towel for the wound for his arm,” the report said.
The victim told police “he was outside and someone came up behind him and told him to give him all his stuff,” the report said.
A county EMS squad arrived and transported him to Shands Health Hospital in Jacksonville.
Police spoke to the man’s brother, who was inside the residence when gunfire rousted him from sleep. He told police his brother “stays outside a lot ‘thinking,’” the report said.
A young relative ran into the house to tell him his brother had been shot.
The officer later found two bullet casings in the yard and driveway of the residence.