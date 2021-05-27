Like a lot of folks in the Golden Isles, Matthew Dixon has big plans for the Memorial Day weekend.
And if you ignore the rules of the road on Glynn County's thoroughfares, you just might meet him.
Glynn County Police Sgt. Dixon and his law enforcement colleagues will be patrolling roadways in force this weekend and keeping a sharp lookout for traffic violators.
From speeding to drunk driving, motorists who ignore the law might find themselves with a costly ticket or a night in jail.
Dixon is hoping for an uneventful weekend.
He reminds motorists to keep their eyes on the road and off cell phones, observe posted speed limits and do not get behind the wheel of a vehicle while impaired.
"We will be very busy this weekend," said Dixon, commander of the Glynn County Police Department's HEAT (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) squad. "All of my members of the HEAT team and the county's regular police patrol will be out conducting traffic enforcement this weekend."
The Governor's Office of Highway Safety expects the Memorial Day strain on Georgia's roadways will be greater this year. After COVID-19 pandemic precautions discouraged holiday travel in 2020, the subsequent relaxing of health guidelines will likely encourage even more people to travel during the holiday weekend.
"Now that the state has reopened ... we expect the number of people traveling on our roadways to visit family and friends to increase this weekend," said Col. Chris C. Wright, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Safety.
Like their law enforcement colleagues with the Glynn County Police Department, Georgia State Patrol troopers will maintain a vigilant watch for drunk, distracted and dangerous drivers this holiday weekend, Wright said.
The 78-hour stretch of increased traffic enforcement began at 6 p.m. Friday and ends at midnight Monday.
During that holiday timespan last year, the state patrol handled 10 fatal crashes statewide, resulting in 13 deaths, and investigated 382 crashes that caused 256 injuries. State troopers made 323 DUI arrests during the 2020 holiday weekend, and issued 9,536 traffic tickets and 9,714 warnings. Some 430 of the citations and warnings went to folks who ignored the state law banning hands-on cell phone use while driving.
Dixon encourages drivers to buckle up and make sure children are in proper safety seats.
"As a reminder, Memorial Day kicks off our 100 days of summer campaigning to Click-it-or-Ticket," Dixon said. "We will enforce seatbelt laws. We remind people to drive sober or get pulled over. Call a friend, call a taxi, call an Uber driver — all of those options are available here in Glynn County.
"We'll be out there."