Police: Two grazed by gunfire in Arco
Bullets grazed two people when gunfire erupted after midnight Tuesday near Ninth Street and Emanuel Avenue in the Arco community, Glynn County Police reported.
Police responded to a report of shots fired in the area at 12:45 a.m., discovering upon arrival “there were two gunshot victims,” according to a report. One male had a “bullet graze to his right forearm” and the other male had “a bullet graze to his right knee,” police reported. Both gunfire victims were transported via county ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital for treatment of their injuries, police reported.
The person who reported the gunfire was in the kitchen when that person heard “pops that sounded like firecrackers,” according to a heavily redacted police report released Wednesday to The News. The person called 911 after discovering that a bullet hit struck a bedroom window, the report said.
Police are investigating the shooting and declined further comment Wednesday.
— The Brunswick News