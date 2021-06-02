A toddler found floating in a pool at a home in the Belle Point community Monday morning was revived with CPR and has since been released from a hospital, Glynn County Police said.
The 2-year-old boy was discovered face down in the pool at around 10:18 a.m., "unconscious in the water," police reported. The boy was pulled from the water and immediately give CPR, after which "the child came to but was lethargic," police reported.
The child was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he was transferred to Wolfson Children's Hospital in Jacksonville for precautionary reasons, police said. The child has since been released from Wolfson, police said.