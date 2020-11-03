If you think a pack of smokes is expensive these days, wait till you flip a single cigarette butt out the car window within sight of a local police officer.
That is going to cost you $190. It is the same for all litter, actually, from that empty energy drink can to the packaging for that quickly forgotten fast-food meal.
Local law enforcement has no tolerance for discarded trash junking up the Golden Isles, a point Glynn County and Brunswick police officers plan to drive home this month with enhanced enforcement of the litter and unsecured load laws.
Unsecured load laws pertain to the proper containment of anything from yard trash to construction materials in open truck beds or trailers. Violation of unsecured load laws carries a $150 fine.
Do not expect any second chances if you are caught violating these laws, said Lt. Eric Naugle, traffic enforcement commander with the Glynn County Police Department.
“As a matter of fact, our officers routinely pull people over and cite them for throwing cigarette butts and trash out the window,” Naugle said. “Our patrol officers will just be on a greater lookout for it in the weeks ahead, and traffic units will be focused on it.
“And, I should tell people,” he added, “you should count on getting a citation for these violations. There will be no warnings.”
The Litter and Unsecured Dual-Enforcement Initiative began Sunday and continues through Dec. 1.
The city and county police departments are conducting the anti-litter drive in conjunction with the nonprofit organization Keep Golden Isles Beautiful.
“Keep Golden Isles Beautiful greatly appreciates the litter enforcement efforts of both the Glynn County Police and City of Brunswick Police departments,” said Lea King-Badyna, executive director of KGIB. “We hope this month-long dual-enforcement initiative is a good reminder for folks to properly secure vehicle/trailer loads, and to think twice before tossing trash along our roadways.”
While carelessly discarded litter is an easily avoidable blight on the community, unsecured loads can be dangerous, Naugle said. Naugle once worked a crash in which a loosely secured sheet of drywall flung loose and tore through the windshield of the vehicle behind it.
Lucky, the woman driving was not seriously hurt, he said.
“Unsecured loads, especially heavier items like drywall, wood and things of that nature, can be a public safety hazard,” Naugle said. “Thing can fly loose, strike vehicles.”
Rocks fly from overloaded and improperly covered dump trucks, cracking windshields of vehicles behind them. Unsecured tree branches and other debris fly out onto roadways, creating traffic hazards.
And, for that matter, tossing drink bottles and fast food trash into an open pickup bed will only prolong the problem, he said.
“If you throw something in the bed of the pickup and go down the road at 50 mph, and it flies out, that’s littering,” he said. “If you’re a landscaper and you have a bunch of improperly secured yard debris in a trailer and a big branch goes flying out, that’s a traffic hazard.”
Secured loads can help eliminate unsightly litter while creating safer roadways, King-Badyna said.
“Unsecured loads are a major contributor to roadway litter in the Golden Isles,” King-Badyna said. “Properly tarping, roping, netting, bungeeing or otherwise securing loads is key to safer roadways and a cleaner community.”
Naugle hopes folks who previously showed little interest in abiding by the county’s secure load and litter laws will take this month to get onboard. For those who will not, expect some hard lessons in the month ahead.
“We’re trying to bring awareness to the issue,” Naugle said. “It’s something we do year-round anyway. But we’re going to bring a greater focus on it, to help people remember to secure their loads and take care of their own trash.
“But, again, if you violate the litter and unsecured load laws, you should expect a citation.”