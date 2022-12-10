Glynn County police officers already are observing many of the tactics and procedures that will be expected of the department once state certification and national accreditation are achieved.

Glynn County Police Capt. Michael Robinson told the Police Advisory Panel this and more during a year-end review Thursday of efforts in 2022 toward attaining certification from the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) and accreditation from the national Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

