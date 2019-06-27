A trio of masked teenagers disrupted the early morning hours Tuesday at a motel off U.S. Highway 341 near Interstate 95, trying to force their way into an occupied room and then making a run for it when police arrived, according to a Glynn County Police report.
Police nabbed a 15-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy, but a second 16-year-old boy slipped away, according to the report. The two captured teens were each charged with disorderly conduct, loitering and prowling, wearing masks and obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Both were turned over to their respective parents.
Police have a pretty good idea as to the identify of the teen on the lam and are searching for him.
The incident began around 1:51 a.m. Tuesday at the motel at 403 Butler Drive, near U.S. 341 and Interstate 95. A motel guest saw three suspicious characters outside of her room “wearing masks, gloves and book bags,” the report said. The woman stated “all three appeared to have bandannas over their faces.” The woman texted an alert to her friend, who was staying in a nearby room at the motel.
Moments later, the three allegedly tried to force their way into that woman’s room. The woman told police “they were attempting to push the door in,” the report said. The three retreated, but returned and tried once more to force their way inside the door, the report said.
The woman then called police. The three ran, but responding police located them behind shipping containers in the back parking lot. Two officers approached them. “Due to the nature of the call, I drew my service weapon but kept it at the low ready,” officer M. Kennedy wrote in the report. The three ran away from officer Kennedy and into the other officer, who apprehended the female.
Officer Kennedy “holstered my service weapon and drew my taser” and commanded one of the boys to stop. The boy instead ran into a wooded area between Butler Drive and Glyndale Circle and eluded a police perimeter established around the area, police said. The other boy ran toward U.S. 341 and was eventually caught by another officer, the report said.
The boy and girl both were wearing gloves when police caught them; the girl still had a bandanna wrapped around her face and the boy had a shirt wrapped around his face, police said.