Police: Suspect in NY armed robbery nabbed locally

An 18-year-old man who was wanted for alleged armed robbery in New York turned up in the Touchstone community, where the Glynn County Police SWAT team arrested the man Thursday, police said.

Tyreq Purcell was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center as a fugitive from justice at 5 p.m.

FBI agents contacted county police Thursday, relaying information that the wanted man was living locally. Police tracked Purcell down to a residence in Touchstone, where a SWAT team was activated to apprehend him, police said.

— The Brunswick News

More from this section

+2
Rain slows Kings Way roundabout construction

Rain slows Kings Way roundabout construction

Several consecutive days of rain earlier this month may have caused slight delays in construction of a roundabout at the intersection of Kings Way and Frederica Road on St. Simons Island, but not enough to push the expected completion schedule back.

The benefits of microblading

The benefits of microblading

When you have tried every pencil, powder, gel and stencil at the makeup counter and your brows are still not to your liking, microblading may be your next solution. Microblading has grown steadily in popularity over the past couple of years, but it has been around for decades. Microblading i…

Cutting set to resume on Golden Ray

Cutting set to resume on Golden Ray

After replacing a few lengthy sections of cutting chain and entirely revamping the rigging in the colossal VB 10,000 crane vessel, cutting on the shipwrecked Golden Ray could resume as early as Thursday, according to Unified Command.