Police: Suspect in NY armed robbery nabbed locally
An 18-year-old man who was wanted for alleged armed robbery in New York turned up in the Touchstone community, where the Glynn County Police SWAT team arrested the man Thursday, police said.
Tyreq Purcell was booked into the Glynn County Detention Center as a fugitive from justice at 5 p.m.
FBI agents contacted county police Thursday, relaying information that the wanted man was living locally. Police tracked Purcell down to a residence in Touchstone, where a SWAT team was activated to apprehend him, police said.
— The Brunswick News