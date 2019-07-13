Authorities suspect a Florida man was intoxicated when he drove his car on the wrong side of Parkwood Drive in the predawn hours Saturday morning, killing a 61-year-old Brunswick man in the resulting head-on collision, according to the Georgia State Patrol.
Cesar Zegarra, 61, died upon impact in the crash at 1:11 a.m. Saturday, said Cpl. Shane Copeland of the state patrol’s specialized collision reconstruction team.
The driver who allegedly caused the crash, 48-year-old Orlando Wallace of Fort Lauderdale, was taken by ambulance to the nearby Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital. From there he was transferred via helicopter to UF Health Hospital in Jacksonville, Fla., where he remained Saturday afternoon, Copeland said.
Copeland said state patrol investigators found evidence at the scene of the crash that Wallace was under the influence. The state patrol is awaiting results of alcohol content tests on blood samples taken from Wallace after the crash, he said. The tests are being conducted by the Georgia Bureau of Investigations crime lab in Savannah and could take two weeks or more to complete, Copeland said.
Wallace could face charges of felony vehicular homicide and DUI if the blood test indicates he was intoxicated at the time of the crash, Copeland said.
Zegarra was driving westbound in a Ford Mustang on Parkwood Drive near Kemble Avenue and Wallace was driving east on Parkwood Drive in the westbound lane in a Hyundai when the collision occurred, Copeland said.