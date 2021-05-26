A Glynn County Police Department substation could be coming to Glynn Place Mall.
The county finance committee unanimously approved the recommendation, pending approval by the county attorney with funding provided by the department’s operating budget.
A one-year contract to provide 911 emergency service to the College of Coastal Georgia will be recommended to county commissioners.
Families with multiple children enrolled in county recreation programs could soon see a break in cost. The committee is recommending a 50 percent discount for each additional child in a family after the first one pays the full fee for recreation programs. If approved, the programs will be implemented during the fall 2021 programs.
The live Oaks Garden Club will receive a fee waiver to hold its annual poinsettia fund raiser sale at Gascoigne Bluff Park on Dec. 3.
Commissioners approved a recommendation allocate more than $1.5 million to Swindell Construction for construction of the south portion of the Harry Driggers Trail.
The committee unanimously approved the recommendation to award the bid for the Frederica Road realignment project at Christ Church to Underground Excavating of Patterson. The church will pay the bulk of the $1.6 million project, with $56,070 paid through the capital projects fund.