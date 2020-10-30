The driver of a stolen pickup truck crashed into another vehicle Wednesday on Hopkins Avenue after speeding away from police, injuring those inside the vehicle, according to Glynn County police.
Glynn County Police Sgt. Jacob Kapeller had discontinued his pursuit on U.S. 17 for public safety reasons just before the collision, police said.
Kapeller remained with the injured victims, called 911 and waited for county EMS personnel to arrive.
No further information was available Thursday on those injured in the crash.
The driver of the stolen truck remains at large.
The 2011 Ford F-350 pickup truck had an enclosed work trailer attached when stolen in Buckingham Place off Altama Avenue around 5:30 p.m. The owner had left the engine running when he stepped away from the truck momentarily, during which time a young man slipped inside the truck and drove away, the truck’s owner told police.
The truck’s owner spotted the vehicle around 7:30 p.m. in Beverly Shores, police said. The man called police while following the truck.
Kapeller encountered the stolen truck on Stafford Avenue “traveling at a high rate of speed,” police reported.
Kapeller activated the patrol car’s flashing lights and a pursuit began that proceeded onto Altama Avenue, Buckingham Place, Carteret Road and Emanuel Farm Road, reaching speeds of 70 mph, police said.
The stolen truck’s driver then turned south on to U.S. 17, reaching speeds up to 90 mph, police said.
“Sgt. Kapeller terminated his pursuit after there was an elevated risk to the public due to traffic congestion,” police reported.
The driver of the stolen truck then turned right onto Hopkins Avenue, where it crashed into a vehicle.
Moments later, a concerned citizen told Kapeller there was an abandoned and smoking truck nearby on Player Street.
Brunswick police assisted in searching the area for the suspect.