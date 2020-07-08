The suspect in a shooting Monday night in Brunswick apparently killed himself Tuesday afternoon with a self-inflicted gunshot, even as police staked out his location, said acting Glynn County Police Chief Jay Wiggins.
Rashard Alford, 18, died at the scene outside of the Red Roof Inn, off U.S. Highway 341 near Interstate 95, police said. Brunswick police had issued a warrant for Alford's arrest in the Monday night shooting of a woman in the 2600 block of Ellis Street. The woman remains in critical condition at UF Health Jacksonville hospital, Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said. Alford was wanted on charges of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm in the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Brunswick Police said.
Brunswick Police said Tuesday that Alford should be considered armed and dangerous. Police had issued a public plea Tuesday for information on his whereabouts.
Glynn County and Brunswick police investigators had tracked Alford to the Red Roof Inn, and were keeping him under surveillance Tuesday afternoon, Wiggins said. Alford entered a vehicle around 4 p.m. while under surveillance and shot himself shortly afterward.
Because Alford was a suspect in a city police shooting and being sought by both county and city police, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation is investigating his death, Wiggins said.
Wiggins said police "had a visual on the vehicle" when Alford shot himself. He could not comment further, citing the GBI's investigation.
Stacy Carson, agent in charge of the GBI's Kingsland office, said other people were in the vehicle when Alford shot himself. She could not comment further, citing the investigation. Police were executing the arrest warrant when Alford shot himself, she said.
"Law enforcement was on scene when the incident took place," Carson said. "Law enforcement was in the process of executing a warrant and was within eyesight of him when the incident occurred."
"We had good intel that he was at a room in the Red Roof Inn," added Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones.
Carson said an autopsy is being conducted on Alford at the GBI Crime Lab in Pooler.
Brunswick police said Alford was arguing with his girlfriend at around 10 p.m. Monday in the 2600 block of Ellis Street. Witnesses told police Alford shot a woman in the neck when she came to the aid of Alford's girlfriend.
The victim was flown by helicopter to the hospital in Jacksonville, where she remains in critical condition, Chief Jones said.