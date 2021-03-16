Glynn County Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a trailer last week from Hospice of the Golden Isles, 1692 Glynco Parkway.

Police issued a warrant for the arrest of Vance Watson, 42, who is wanted for felony theft by taking, Glynn County Police said.

Hospice of the Golden Isles officials reported a trailer stolen from the premises overnight between March 8 and March 9, according to police.

The police department’s criminal investigations division and special investigation division were able to track down the vehicle allegedly used in the getaway and later located the stolen trailer, police said.

The vehicle was located on Gatch Lane off of Canal Road. Police later tracked down the stolen trailer on Cow Pen Creek Road off of U.S. Highway 341.

After executing a search warrant at a Gatch Lane residence, police seized some of the contents that were allegedly stolen from the trailer.

The trailer and those contents were returned to Hospice of the Golden Isles.

Watson remains at large. Anyone with information about Watson’s whereabouts or the theft is asked to call county police investigator Earl Wilson at 912-554-7847, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.

