Glynn County Police want the public’s assistance in tracking down the details of an early New Year’s Day shooting.
Gun shots were reported at 2:12 a.m. on Sunday at 121 Shoppers Way at Mr. Billy’s Pool Hall, near Glynn Place Mall.
Glynn County Police report that there were two victims who transported themselves to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital. They were later sent via ambulance to UF Health in Jacksonville.
“We are requesting the public’s assistance if they have information on this incident,” said Katie Baasen, Glynn County spokesperson.
She said the investigation is ongoing.
She encourages anyone with information to call the Glynn County Police Silent Witness line at 912-554-7845.
