Police seek public's help in finding missing teen

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Glynn County teenager who has been missing since Tuesday and could be in danger, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff for the Glynn County Police Department.
Alexis Alexander, 18, was last seen Tuesday evening when she left her home on Petersville Road, located in a neighborhood off Highway 99, east of Interstate 95, in northern Glynn County, Scott said. She has not been seen or heard from since, he said
Police believe Alexis may be a danger to herself and possibly others, he said.
Alexis is 5 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. She was wearing a maroon tank top shirt, maroon jogger-style pants and black knee-high boots when last seen, Scott said.
Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the Brunswick-Glynn 911 Center’s non-emergency line at 912-554-3645, Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or contact local law enforcement, Scott said.