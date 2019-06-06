Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Glynn County teenager who has been missing since Tuesday and could be in danger, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff for the Glynn County Police Department.

Alexis Alexander, 18, was last seen Tuesday evening when she left her home on Petersville Road, located in a neighborhood off Highway 99, east of Interstate 95, in northern Glynn County, Scott said. She has not been seen or heard from since, he said

Police believe Alexis may be a danger to herself and possibly others, he said.

Alexis is 5 feet tall and weighs 220 pounds. She was wearing a maroon tank top shirt, maroon jogger-style pants and black knee-high boots when last seen, Scott said.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to call the Brunswick-Glynn 911 Center’s non-emergency line at 912-554-3645, Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333, or contact local law enforcement, Scott said.

More from this section

+3
Banking on downtown

Banking on downtown

Stephen Prince believes the timing is perfect to invest in downtown Brunswick, and he’s doing more than talking about it.

Police seek public's help in finding missing teen

Police seek public's help in finding missing teen

Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a Glynn County teenager who has been missing since Tuesday and could be in danger, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff for the Glynn County Police Department.