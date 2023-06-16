Brunswick police have secured warrants for the arrest of a Florida man they say shot and killed 16-year-old Mykal Ellis on Tuesday.

Investigators with the Brunswick Police Department are seeking Breon Hartley, 21, of Jacksonville, on charges of murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime for his alleged role in the Tuesday night shooting in the 2600 block of Johnston Street that killed Mykal, according to a city police press release.

