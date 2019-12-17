Police accuse a man of punching a federal law enforcement trainee in the head before another man allegedly shot him dead during a altercation shortly after midnight in the Pier Village on St. Simons Island.
Wolf Valmond, 37, who was in customs and border protection training at the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center, died after being shot twice following an altercation at Rafters bar, 315 Mallery St., according to Glynn County Police.
Calvin Jenkins, 27, was arrested shortly afterward and charged with murder in connection with Valmond’s shooting death, police said. Additionally, police allege Naasir Kurmue also punched Valmond “during his altercation with Calvin Jenkins,” according to a Glynn County Police statement released Monday.
Kurmue, also of Brunswick, was arrested early Sunday along with Jenkins and charged with misdemeanor simple battery. Both Jenkins and Kurmue were booked into the Glynn County Detention Center at 4 a.m. Sunday, according to jail records. Kurmue was released Monday afternoon on his own recognizance, jail records show. Jenkins is being held without bond, according to jail records.
Surveillance cameras in the area provided police investigators with “clear video of the incident,” the police statement said. Police are not presently releasing the video.
According to police, an argument between Jenkins and Valmond elevated to shoving inside Rafters, an upstairs late night bar in the Pier Village shopping district. The two went outside, where Jenkins allegedly retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired “multiple times at the victim,” police said.
Struck twice by gunfire, Valmond began running down Mallery Street toward Ocean Boulevard, police said. County EMS workers transported Valmond to Southeast Georgia Regional Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
Valmond joined the U.S. Customs and Border Protection agency last month and was assigned to its Baltimore Field Office, said Rob Brisley, a public affairs spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security. He was undergoing training at the CBP’s Field Operations Academy at FLETC, 1131 Chapel Crossing Road in Glynn County.
Police are not releasing further details of the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.
However, the county police department’s daily police log from Sunday indicates a county patrol officer was nearby when the incident occurred. Officer Demetrius Roberts was in the parking lot at the Parker’s convenience store at northeast corner of Ocean Boulevard and Mallery Street when he “observed some type of disturbance going on in front of Rafters,” the log entry states.
“I wasn’t sure if it was an altercation about to transpire or (if) subjects (were) just being loud,” Roberts wrote. “I entered my patrol vehicle and proceeded to the area of Rafters to see what was going on.”
The log entry ends at this point. The full police report has not been cleared for release, a police spokeswoman told The News on Monday.