Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a boy about 4 years old who was found Sunday morning wandering in diapers in the area of 27th Street on Sea Island, according to a Glynn County Police Department press release.
The boy has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing a blue shirt. The boy, who appears to have Downs Syndrome, was carrying a piece of paper that reads, "Mat," which police believe is his name.
A person contacted police around 7 a.m. Sunday after finding the boy alone, police said.
Anyone with information that could help police find Mat's parents or guardians is asked to call 912-554-3645.