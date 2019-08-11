Police are searching for the parents or guardians of a boy about 4 years old who was found Sunday morning wandering in diapers in the area of 27th Street on Sea Island, according to a Glynn County Police Department press release.

The boy has blonde hair and blue eyes and was wearing a blue shirt. The boy, who appears to have Downs Syndrome, was carrying a piece of paper that reads, "Mat," which police believe is his name.

A person contacted police around 7 a.m. Sunday after finding the boy alone, police said.

Anyone with information that could help police find Mat's parents or guardians is asked to call 912-554-3645.

