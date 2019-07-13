Glynn County Police are searching for a driver who fled the scene Friday afternoon after his vehicle struck a bicyclist on Habersham Street near Key Drive, according to a report.
The 33-year-old bicyclist, Jason Poore of Glynn County, was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System’s Brunswick hospital, where he was in stable condition Friday night, said Brian Scott, Chief of Staff of the Glynn County Police Department.
Poore was riding his bicycle north on Habersham around 12:45 p.m. Friday when a northbound vehicle struck him, Scott said. The driver then drove off. Police say the driver was possibly in a smaller size GMC pickup truck or an SUV. It will be missing an “aftermarket” passenger side mirror, Scott said.
Anyone with information about the offending driver can call county police Traffic Enforcement Unit officer Shane Nolan at 912-554-3645 or Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333.