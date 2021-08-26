A would-be robber allegedly sprinted with a fistful of cash out of Winn-Dixie and into the path of a Glynn County Police Officer late Tuesday afternoon on Crispen Boulevard near U.S. Highway 341.

Police say officer R. Hall tackled the alleged robber after a brief pursuit followed initial resistance.

Adrian Leandrew Carter, 31, of Brunswick, was arrested and charged with robbery by sudden snatching, battery and willful obstruction of a law enforcement officer. Carter remained Thursday in the Glynn County Detention Center.

Police allege Carter approached a clerk inside the Winn Dixie in the shopping plaza at 5420 U.S. 341 at about 4:50 p.m. Tuesday, requesting an exchange of coins for bills. After the clerk opened the cash register, police say Carter pushed the clerk aside, grabbed $260 cash and ran from the store.

Police say Hall then spotted Carter running from the shopping plaza and across Crispen Boulevard. Dispatchers confirmed to Hall that a robbery had just occurred at Winn-Dixie. Police allege the man first claimed innocence when confronted by Hall behind a car wash on Crispen Boulevard, then made a run for it.

After deploying an electrical stun device to no effect, police say Hall gave chase and tackled Carter.

