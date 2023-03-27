Police release report on overdose incident involving teen

The father of a 19-year-old in critical condition in the Brunswick hospital told police his son “never returns home normal” when he goes to the house on St. Simons Island that is the subject of an investigation into an alleged hazing incident, according to a police incident report.
In the incident report released Monday by the Glynn County Police Department, the address of the house where the incident occurred is redacted,
Mark Lehrkamp’s son, Trenton “Trent” Lehrkamp, a 2022 Glynn Academy graduate, was left by three minors at the emergency room of Southeast Georgia Health System the night of March 21 with a blood alcohol level of .464 and breathing only six times per minute, the report released to The News on Monday said.
Trent Lehrkamp was unresponsive after drinking vodka and antidepressants, his clothes were soaked in urine, and he “had spray paint all over his body and hair, with a small bruise on his left shoulder,” according to the police incident report.
The three minors kept asking if they were free to leave the ER, the report said, and did so after leaving their phone numbers and names on a sheet of paper for hospital staff.
The investigation into the incident was made public Sunday by the Glynn County Police Department after social media posts surfaced showing photos allegedly taken during the incident and a video that police said showed a prior incident.
No arrests had been made in the incident as of Monday afternoon.
Just a week prior to the March 21 incident, on March 17, Mark Lehrkamp told officers Trent Lehrkamp came home covered in “WD-40, vomit, paint glue, egg yolk and spray paint,” according to the report.
Mark Lehrkamp was summoned to the hospital at around 8:40 p.m. on March 21, shortly after Trent was left at the ER, and was told he needed to get there immediately, the report said. His son was on a ventilator when he arrived, the report said.
“Mark stated that Trenton seemed high or drunk and two weeks prior, Mark had to take Trenton to the emergency room because he came home with a severe laceration above his left eye that required stitches,” it was stated in the police report.
Mark Lehrkamp told police that the reason his son went to the house was because he does not have a lot of other friends.
A daily call log report from the police department on Wednesday, March 22, lists the address as a house on St. Simons Island owned by James Carlton Strother and Lauren C. Strother, according to Glynn County property records available online.
“When Trenton is at (redacted) house, he is accepted and with people he thinks care for him,” the police report said. “Mark also believes that since they are younger than Trenton, he might think they look up to him.”
Mark Lehrkamp went on to tell police that Trent would not fight or attempt to defend himself against younger people because he knows he could get in trouble for hurting a minor.
“Mark has photos and videos of all the past incidents where Trenton has come home from (redacted) house hurt or covered in objects,” the report said. “Mark also has a picture of the location where Trenton’s phone was pinging, which shows (redacted) house.”
Trent Lehrkamp’s minor sister told police in the report that she received a message on Snapchat later that Trent was potentially dying and that she knew whose basement he had been in, the report said.
Mark Lehrkamp was able to provide police with a picture and video of past incidents.
The case entered the public eye on Sunday when social media posts and a GoFundMe for Trent Lehrkamp began circulating.
Since the initial report was made, Glynn County Police have served search warrants, including at the home where the incident is said to have occurred, where police gathered numerous items of evidence, the Glynn County Police said in a release posted by the Glynn County spokesperson on Sunday night.
“Detectives have interviewed several juveniles associated with the incident and are continuing to conduct additional interviews,” the release said.
Detectives were able to speak with Lehrkamp on Sunday, the release said, and the family is fully cooperating with the investigation.
The department has also been consulting with the Georgia Bureau of investigation, the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office and the Brunswick Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s office regarding the investigation, the release said.
The police department encourages anyone who may have more information to contact it through the Silent Witness line at 912-264-1333 or via email at 911silentwitness@glyncounty-ga.gov.
The Glynn County School System shared a message with families of students that said they are aware of the incident and that the school system is cooperating with police in the investigation.
“We understand the significant community concern and interest in this situation and will continue to work diligently to provide an atmosphere where students feel safe, comfortable and ready to learn,” the statement said.
It also cites a Georgia law that says students disciplined for off-campus conduct, even if criminal charges are involved, can continue to attend school.