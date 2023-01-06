Police recruitment a top priority for chiefs in 2023

The Brunswick and Glynn County police departments are starting 2023 with 59 fewer officers than if their staffs were full, but the chiefs of both are optimistic about recruitment and retention efforts in the new year.
Brunswick Police Chief Kevin Jones said the city now has 39 sworn officers, five of whom are in the field training stage of becoming fully certified. Another three new officers are in the police academy. That leaves the city police department, authorized for 72 officers, 33 officers short of being fully staffed to serve the city of roughly 16,000 residents.
The challenges of bringing in new officers and keeping those already employed in the city have been well documented and are not unique to Brunswick. Low pay for high risk jobs around the state have placed Georgia sixth lowest in the nation for police salaries, a sticking point for Georgia lawmakers who convened the House Study Committee on State and Local Law Enforcement Salaries in 2022. That committee in December recommended Georgia law enforcement officers earn a starting salary of $56,000 annually and that the state create a pension program that is transferable if an officer leaves one department for another.
Starting salaries haven’t gotten to that level locally, but in March 2022, Brunswick officers received a boon in the form of a $4 per hour pay raise and a $150 monthly housing stipend for those living in the city limits.
The City Commission also voted to institute an annual 3% cost of living allowance for sworn officers below the rank of lieutenant. That brings starting salaries for officers in Brunswick to a little more than $40,000 annually, depending on their certification standing and experience.
Those increases have already had an impact on recruitment and retention, Jones said.
“Our salaries were so much below other surrounding agencies for a while,” he said. “Our drop-off rate has decreased significantly since then.”
With more competitive pay, a signing bonus of $2,500 and $1,000 per year for the first five years offered to already certified officers, Jones said things are moving in the right direction.
“We’re getting to where we need to be,” he said, noting progress can be slow because it takes a minimum of seven months of training before a new hire to start.
As the staffing shortage continues, Jones said administrative personnel, himself included, are hitting the streets on patrol and working plenty of overtime and weekends along with the rank and file to ensure proper police coverage of the city. The Glynn County Sheriff’s Office is also offering its patrol deputies to help in the city when they are available, Jones said.
The Glynn County Police Department’s interim chief, O’Neal Jackson, said this week that recruitment and retention of officers is also a primary goal of his to begin 2023. The county police department is operating with 106 officers out of 132 authorized positions. There are three new officers in field training and more new recruits who will start at the police academy in March.
Jackson was named interim chief on Dec. 18 after being hired on Nov. 7.
Like Jones, he is eager to see his department get up to the numbers for which it’s authorized. Jackson said he plans to get more officers out on the streets on patrol instead of behind desks in administrative roles, something that will help alleviate the strain on the limited number of officers.
“I believe patrol is the backbone of any municipal police agency,” Jackson said. “I want to get them back in marked cars on the road.”
Jackson said reinvigorated recruitment efforts for local departments should branch out beyond the borders of Glynn County, where there is a limited pool of potential officers. His department, Brunswick PD and the Glynn County Sheriff’s Office are all competing for the same officers.
“What we have to protect against is stretching ourselves way too thin,” Jackson said.