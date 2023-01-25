Police lights
Buy Now

Glynn County police officers will no longer chase suspects who flee when they are being pulled over for only traffic violations, an updated policy for the department dictates.

The policy, updated via a directive from interim chief O’Neal Jackson on Jan. 9, is part of a growing trend among law enforcement agencies, which top brass say are aimed at protecting the public, the officers, and the suspects.

More from this section

Tostensen hosts District 1 town hall meeting

Tostensen hosts District 1 town hall meeting

The first of three town hall meetings hosted by Glynn County Commissioner Sammy Tostensen attracted a crowd of about 60 people Tuesday, with little criticism expressed during the hour-long meeting.

Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

Contaminated water flowed into tidal zone

The milky, contaminated water from an industrial chemical release that killed more than 85 fish in a Glynn County canal entered tidal waters that flow into the Turtle River, a report from the state Environmental Protection Division shows.