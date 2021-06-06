A pizza delivery man shot and killed another man Saturday night, telling Glynn County Police he acted in self-defense when the other man tried to rob him near the Cypress Apartments.
The pizza delivery person called police at 11:24 p.m. to report that someone had been shot near the Cypress Apartments, 3132 Cypress Mill Road, police said.
“Upon officer’s arrival, a deceased male with a gunshot wound was located on scene,” police reported.
The delivery man told police the man tried to rob him, and he shot him in self-defense. Police would not say Sunday whether the deceased was armed.
Police have made no arrests. The county police’s Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the shooting death as a homicide. No further information was available Sunday.
Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call county police investigator Christopher Lowther at 912-554-7807.