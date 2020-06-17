Glynn County’s police advisory panel made its first official recommendation Tuesday, asking the county commission to shore up the Glynn County Police Department’s internal affairs division with a new full-time position.
Panel members Carl Alexander and Domenic McClinton said at a commission work session Tuesday that the department needs more personnel in internal affairs to assist with crafting policies and tracking compliance.
The work is necessary to get the police department in line with the accreditation requirements of the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police and the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, said Alexander, a past county police chief.
Currently, the task is on the shoulders of Stephen Sarnoski, manager of professional standards at the police department, said McClinton, a Federal Law Enforcement Training Center instructor and former U.S. Internal Revenue Service investigator.
The county is transferring someone internally to assist him, but he said the panel thinks Sarnoski will need more help and recommended hiring a full-time administrative assistant.
Alexander said the panel has been largely focused on the accreditation process, a “paramount” goal. Making sure Sarnoski has the support is needs is essential to that, he said.
Not all recommendations from the department will require a money investment, Alexander added.
Commission chairman Mike Browning asked county manager Alan Ours to add the matter to the commission’s Thursday meeting agenda for final approval.
On Thursday, commissioners will also consider appointing a committee to oversee the establishment of a development impact fee, awarding a construction contract for the new Glynn County Animal Control shelter, extending a moratorium on enforcement of the county’s golf cart ordinance and approving the fiscal year 2021 budget.
The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday and will be held virtually and broadcast to the county’s Facebook and YouTube accounts.