Training, transparency and knowing the community.
While not necessarily in order of priority, most recommendations the Glynn County police advisory committee is making to county police fall into one of the three categories.
Other recommendations include coming up with an easier means of filing and tracking complaints against officers; using the Federal Law Enforcement Training Center to reinforce training and building up in-house training options; establishing new training policies; holding regular public town halls with the chief of GCPD; and focusing on interaction and relations building with communities and local groups.
Carl Alexander, a former Glynn County Police Department chief, said the panel’s recommendations are based on conversations with the GCPD leadership and other agencies.
“Those men and women out there, they’re like sponges. They want the training, they want to know what the changes (in policing practice) are,” Alexander said.
The panel acknowledged many of its recommendations run against what has become common practice for law enforcement agencies, particularly when it comes to transparency and community relations.
“It seems to me law enforcement has kind of crawled into this cave or this hole, and now they want to let out as little information as possible,” Alexander said.
Community policing, a school of thought that suggests strong relationships and communication with the general public, can multiply the efficiency of law enforcement. The concept was “getting hot and heavy” as a practical matter when Alexander headed the department in the 1980s, he said.
Alexander said it’s important to encourage officers to know and understand the neighborhoods and communities they patrol.
“It’s erasing that stigma with the police department where they’re just there to arrest somebody,” Alexander said.
The recommendations come as local citizen and activist groups are calling for police reforms and more citizen oversight of the police department.
Alexander said the panel serves a very important and effective role in oversight.
At a meeting of the panel on Wednesday, at which a draft of the department’s new internal affairs policy manual was discussed, the matter of body cams came up.
Activists noted at a press conference earlier this month that police officers could compromise or delete footage before turning it in. County commissioners support replacing the cameras, but the panel hopes to take a good look at the alternatives before making a purchase.
GCPD has already crossed a few items off its to-do list, implementing a new cruise take-home policy and reducing shifts from 12 to 10 hours.
“That’s a heck of an asset as far as recruiting,” Alexander said. “Everyone is not chomping at the bit to be a police officer these days.”