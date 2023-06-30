New Glynn County Police Chief Scott Ebner laid out a list of priorities Wednesday at the final Police Advisory Panel meeting.
The panel was created in 2020 to ensure recommendations made in a 2018 report by the International Association of Chiefs of Police were implemented.
David O’Quinn, who was on the county commission when the panel was created, said at the meeting that the panel had been successful in reviewing all aspects of departmental operations and that improvements have been made at the Glynn County Police Department since the panel’s inception.
“I want to thank each of you for serving,” O’Quinn said. “It couldn’t have been done without your time.”
He noted the panel’s first success was to acquire a new set of body and in-car cameras to improve evidence collection and accountability. Other recommendations included pay increases and organizational changes, O’Quinn said.
The panel was part of the hiring process that brought Ebner on board earlier this month to serve as Glynn County Police Chief.
Ebner told the panel that his first and most immediate priority is combating violent crime that has spiked countywide in recent months.
“It affects everyone who lives in this county, as well as the surrounding counties,” Ebner said.
He said he plans to continue collaborations and build stronger bonds with other local agencies so that information flows more freely between them in their efforts to arrest violent criminals.
Ebner also wants to strengthen relationships with task forces and federal agencies to help get violent offenders off the streets.
Part of that effort will also be supported by a more robust county police force, for which recruiting and retaining officers will be crucial, he said. Ebner plans to start in that regard by getting pay structures properly sized for each rank and to incentivize higher education for all officers who join the force.
“I believe in higher education and I believe in incentivizing people to get their degrees,” Ebner said.
He took advantage of incentives as a young officer to earn his bachelor and master’s degrees and said having a more highly educated police force makes it more professional.
Ebner said holding officers to high professional standards is paramount to protecting and serving the public.
“We can’t allow our standards to change,” Ebner said.
Those standards under his leadership will be closely monitored by a healthy internal affairs unit, he said, which must hold all officers, regardless of rank and seniority, accountable for their actions and decisions on the job.
Ebner, who also serves as the county’s public safety director, plans to hire a public information officer who will be dedicated to public safety issues.
The professional standards Ebner mentioned are at the core of the effort by the department to earn state and national certification and accreditation. Capt. Michael Robinson told the panel the department is in phase 4 of a seven-phase process to earn those titles from the Georgia Association of Police Chiefs and the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
Earning those accreditations involves documenting every action officers take to ensure they are following policies and the highest of professional standards. Robinson said the department already does that, but it takes time to document everything and to show the accrediting commissions. There are also some training programs that the department is scheduling that will go toward earning those designations.
“We are confident with where we are and with where we are going,” Robinson said.
Assistant Chief O’Neal Jackson III showed the panel some crime statistics for the first half of the year. He noted that there have been 177 calls as of Wednesday for shots fired in Glynn County, which is 24 more than the same period in 2022.
The News reported this week that of those 177 calls, police could confirm with evidence that shots had been fired in 100 of those incidents. In some cases police are called to reports of shots being fired but do not find evidence to support the claims.
Jackson also reported to the panel on recruitment efforts. The county police department is operating currently with 104 officers, 36 shy of the 140 for which it is allotted. He said five more officers are in the pipeline and that the department continues to pursue new recruits.