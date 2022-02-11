The Glynn County Police Advisory Panel heard a proposal Thursday to “balance” department salaries.
Panel member Ralph Basham said low pay for officers has been a longstanding issue, and pay compression due to recent inflation has only made the issue worse.
“It’s been a morale-breaker,” Glynn County Police Chief Jacques Battiste acknowledged.
While Battiste could not share any exact figures — and the proposed changes likely won’t be made public until the package goes to the Glynn County Commission for ratification — he told The News it was safe to say “99.9%” of personnel will be pleased with the proposal.
He said it would effectively be a “compression” of pay, with the top salaries being lowered and lower salaries rising. For some, this could mean a raise of a few hundred dollars. For others, it could be several thousand dollars.
He was confident most would see a pay increase.
During a discussion earlier in the meeting of the department’s progress in correcting 22 weaknesses pointed out in an International Association of Chiefs of Police audit of the department, Battiste said the GCPD is struggling to maintain what he called the “middle ranks,” or sergeants and lieutenants, for more reasons that just pay.
There was a feeling among officers when he was hired in 2021 that an officer only got promoted if he or she “was in the right place at the right time,” Battiste said. The department is now moving toward a more objective assessment of officers because he believes many young officers could be candidates for advancement with some additional training and development.
“We have a young department. The average officer is probably under 45. We have the talent in the ranks to fill that middle gap, but we have to get over that idea of the popularity contest,” Battiste said.
Also among the panel’s recommendations was implementation of community policing policies and more public outreach. Many events could not happen due to COVID.
In 2022, he said members of law enforcement participated in 26 events and meetings. Police and Citizens Together town halls are on hold while the Glynn County Commission holds its own town hall meetings.
He also noted recent bias training the department has engaged in with the public. The purpose of the training was to clear up the goal of the police and foster better understanding between the public and law enforcement.
Everyone who attended them has brought valuable insight to the meetings, he said. The last one is scheduled for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.
Efforts to increase trust with the public has yielded results, he said. Police have received more information from the public regarding crimes committed, which has helped with enforcing the law. Getting tips from the public feeds into the department’s efforts to be more intelligence-led, he said.
The GCPD also met the National Association of Mental Illness to work on how officers interact with the mentally ill. He said the department is working on establishing crisis intervention teams to work with police in dealing with the mentally ill.
The department hired a victim advocate as well, which is among the recommendations of the IACP.
One recommendation, a specific request from the panel, was that the department’s policy manual be made public via the county’s website. Battiste said the current policy is still being revised, but that it could be online within 24-48 hours. It includes revision to the department’s use-of-force and Taser policies, among many others.
Out of all 22 weaknesses, Battiste said he believed over 80% had been addressed as of Thursday.
The department is also slightly short on vehicles due to traffic collisions. A delay in the shipment of two units means the K9 unit is short two vehicles. There’s a solution Battiste said, but he did not elaborate.