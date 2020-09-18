Brunswick police are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the death last month of a 64-year-old man.
Responding to a report of an assault at a home in the 1000 block of Third Street at around 8:30 a.m. on the morning of Aug. 9, police arrived to find Michael Rogers in the back yard with a head injury. Rogers died at the scene. Police are investigating his death as a homicide.
Anyone with information in the case is asked to call Brunswick Police detective Jasmin Jordan at 912-279-2624. Those wishing to remain anonymous may call Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.