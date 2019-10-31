Police say a New York man robbed the Amerisbank at 3440 Cypress Mill Road in Brunswick on Wednesday afternoon, but he did not get far.

Rapidly responding Brunswick Police, with the help of an alert citizen, quickly brought the suspect into custody, Police Capt. Wan Thorpe said.

Lionel Valenzuela, 54, was arrested and booked into the Glynn County Detention Center, charged with armed robbery.

Brunswick Police were alerted to a panic alarm at Ameris Bank at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday, Thorpe said. Police allege Valenzuela told a bank teller he had a gun and demanded cash.

“He told them he had a weapon,” Thorpe said.

Police said Valenzuela then absconded with an undisclosed amount of cash. Valenzuela was on foot near the bank when police caught him moments later, Thorpe said. A bystander pointed the suspect out to responding police, he said. Police recovered the cash taken from the bank, but did not find a weapon, Thorpe said.

Police continue to investigate. Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to call Detective Anthony Trollinger at 912-279-2640, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

